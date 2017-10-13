Carlo Ancelotti Hints at Possible Premier League Return After Turning Down Italy National Job

Former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti has no intention to coach the Italian national team and plans, instead, a return to the Premier League.

Ancelotti is currently enjoying some time off football since being axed by Bayern Munich earlier in September.

His departure from the German outfit followed a harsh 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in Champions League and was equally the result of the club's poor performances in Bundesliga.

It has been a great honour to form part of Bayern’s history. I would like to thank the Club, the Players and it's amazing fans. #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/oZ7mLllers — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) September 28, 2017

According to The Sun, the ex-AC Milan, Chelsea and Real Madrid manager was recently offered the chance to take Gian Piero Ventura's role as Italy's new leader since the Azzurri failed to qualify directly for the 2018 World Cup and now have to face the dreaded lottery of the playoffs.

However, he has reportedly turned down such opportunity - although only for the time being - in favour of a Premier League comeback. With the intention to spend the rest of the season on a sabbatical, Ancelotti has postponed his Italy ambitions to another time.

Club managing remains his main interest. The Italian veteran has recently been linked to Arsenal, though rumours would also have him suitable to replace either Jurgen Klopp or Antonio Conte, should they leave Chelsea and Liverpool.

At the time of his sacking, the ex-Bayern Munich coach spoke about his troubled relationship with his Bundesliga players.

“I don’t know if my way of approaching the work is the right one," he said. "When I left Madrid, they told me I was too close to the players, then Bayern Munich fired me because they said I had a bad rapport with the players.

“Were the players against me? I don’t know. I respected all of them, but as a coach, I have to make a choice to send 11 onto the pitch and seven to the bench. It’s down to the intelligence of the players to accept the choices, and to the club to support their coach."