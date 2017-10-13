Chelsea Looking to Blow Juve's New Contract Offer Out of the Water to Land Alex Sandro

Chelsea are seemingly prepared to blow Juventus out of the water in their renewed attempts to sign Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro after claims that the Premier League champions could offer the player more money than he could earn by signing a bumper new contract in Turin.

Chelsea were unable to prise Sandro away from the Old Lady during the summer, maxing out an offer of €68m, but it prompted Juve to open new contract talks with the former Porto star in a bid to ward off future interest.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

According to CalcioMercato, a new contract could be agreed as soon as next month. It would allegedly extend Sandro's current deal by two year to 2022 and see his annual salary almost double from €2.8m-per-year to €5m.

The Italian report additionally states that Juve would add a series of bonuses to the deal.

However, it is claimed that Chelsea are not prepared to give up. In an attempt to finally strike a deal, they will apparently raise their offer to Juve to an enormous €70m, a figure that would make Sandro the most expensive defender in history.

For Sandro, moving to Stamford Bridge would mean an another €2m each season on top of the improved terms that Juve are believed to be offering him - an annual wage of €7m.

With Juve seemingly hard pressed to turn down €70m, it puts the final say with Sandro himself. He is allegedly 'enthused' by the proposal from west London and it would see him work with Juve legend Antonio Conte, who departed Turin a year before Sandro arrived in 2015.

At Chelsea, 26-year-old Sandro would provide stiff competition to Marcos Alonso.