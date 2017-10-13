Ex-Liverpool Striker Claims Man Utd & Spurs Games Could Make or Break Reds' Title Hopes

Ex-Liverpool striker Emile Heskey has admitted that the Reds would be out of the Premier League title race by the end of October if they were to lose against Manchester United and Tottenham in the coming weeks, yet he sees 'no reason' why they his old team cannot win.

"It's absolutely huge and it's a chance to force the club back into the title race," Heskey told SportingBet.com when asked about the thought of a Liverpool win against United on Saturday.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

"Liverpool and Man Utd are two of the biggest clubs in the world and it's a spectacle that the world wants to watch," he added.

On the opposite side of the coin, Heskey, who played over 220 times during four years as a Liverpool player, winning four major trophies in the process, thinks defeat could be disastrous for a Reds team that is already seven points off the pace at the top of the table.

"If Liverpool lost to Manchester United and Tottenham then they are out of the title race, but if they win those games then they're right back into the mix," he commented.

"They'd make a big statement if we got a result in those two games. It's a very important couple of weeks that could make or break their title hopes. There's no reason Liverpool can't beat Manchester United and Tottenham."

Retired since 2016 after a spell with Bolton Wanderers, 39-year-old Heskey doesn't believe that United's huge spending has given them any real advantage in the quality stakes.

"Manchester United have considerably outspent Liverpool for many years, but I don't think there's a huge gap in the quality of players that the two clubs have. I don't think there is a gulf in class between the two sides," he said.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"Manchester United clearly have the better defence, but it's definitely not to the standard that I played against with the likes of Ferdinand and Vidic. They also have De Gea, who is outstanding and the best goalkeeper in the Premier League."