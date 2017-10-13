Getafe vs Real Madrid Preview: Previous Encounter, Key Men, Team News & More

Getafe host Real Madrid on Saturday as La Liga returns following the international break.

After finishing third and gaining promotion from the Segunda Division last season, Getafe have gotten off to a very lively start back in the Spanish top flight. They currently sit 12th in the table with 8 points, and have already picked up respectable draws against Athletic Bilbao and Celta Vigo, but most notable is their 4-0 demolition of Villarreal.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have had a stuttering start to La Liga, with poor results and injuries placing them 5th in the league with 14 points. This leaves them quite a distance off leaders and rivals Barcelona, who have had the perfect start with 7 wins out of 7.

Last Encounter

The last time this fixture played out was in the 2015/16 season, where Real Madrid travelled to Getafe on April 16th and left with a resounding victory.

Karim Benzema fired Real Madrid into the lead in the 29th minute and Isco doubled the lead eleven minutes later. Soon after the restart, Gareth Bale added a third; and the game quietened down until a surge forward from Getafe to try and get something out of the match resulted in a Pablo Sarabia goal in the 83rd minute.

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

It didn't take long for Madrid to move up the gears to guarantee no comeback was on the cards, as James Rodriguez scored in the 87th minute and none other than Cristiano Ronaldo dispatching the fifth.

With that, the hopes of the Getafe fans diminished - as did their chances of survival. Meanwhile Real Madrid could keep the pace on league leaders Barcelona in what was a tightly contested title race.

Key Men





Getafe's main man this season has been Angel Rodriguez, who is the team's top scorer with 3 goals this season. The Spaniard has scored with every shot on target that he's had this season, and is averaging 65 minutes per goal scored.

A key partnership of this team is the centre-back pairing of Cala and Ortega, who have started together most games this season to relative success.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't had the same impact that he normally has in La Liga, and the Portuguese forward is still yet to get off the mark for Real Madrid in the league this season.

Instead, young winger Marco Asensio has been the main outlet for goals this season, grabbing 2 goals from the left wing position. Also, being without Toni Kroos will mean Luka Modric will have to use his experience to turn midfield possession into an attack, as well as getting back to do defensive duties.

Team News





Getafe haven't had any injuries sustained over the international break so will likely line up as they did in their last La Liga fixture in their preferred 4-4-2 formation.





Real Madrid haven't been as fortunate. While Theo Hernandez and Karim Benzema back in training after injuries, Toni Kroos is out with a bruised rib that worsened in the first of Germany's qualifiers in the past week. Keylor Navas also took a knock to the shoulder for Costa Rica on international duty.





Left back Marcelo is coming back to training but hasn't fully recovered from his injury, and Dani Carvajal is absent.



Likely Lineups





Getafe (4-4-2): Gaita; Suarez, Ortega, Cala, Antunes; Jiminez, Markel, Arambarri, Diedhiou; Angel, Molina





Real Madrid (4-3-3): Casilla; Achraf, Ramos, Varane, Nacho; Modric, Casemiro, Ceballos; Isco, Ronaldo, Asensio

Prediction





This is a must-win game for Real Madrid, without a doubt. As a team that should be showing their league credentials by now, being stuck behind the likes of Valencia and Sevilla isn't good enough. Despite the injuries that Madrid currently have hindering them, including important players like Bale, Kroos, Marcelo and Navas, they should be breezing through this match without any issue.

Getafe could pose a threat to a routine Madrid performance. Their attacking partnership of Angel and Molina has proven to be effective for them this season, and they could cause some difficulties for the makeshift Madrid defence, especially 18-year-old Achraf Hakimi - who is filling in at right back. But expect the visitors to win.

Getafe 1-3 Real Madrid