Jurgen Klopp Laughs Off Manchester United 'Dream Club' Quotes From Former Coach

Jurgen Klopp has laughed off suggestions from his former coach that he once described Manchester United as his dream managerial job in England.

The Liverpool manager was quoted by the Mail in his pre-match press conference on Friday, reacting to comments made by his old Mainz manager Eckhard Krautzen in an interview with The Set Pieces.

Klopp said: 'I heard about an interview with my former manager. I really like Eckhard Krautzun but when I think too far in the past I am not 100 per cent sure what is right or wrong but it is still funny. I am sure he thinks it was like this. How could I, as a very average player at Mainz, say to my manager, 'By the way, if I become a manager I would love to manage Manchester United'."

Journalist Archie Rhind-Tutt clarified after Klopp's comments that Krautzen's comments had been made in relation to conversations the pair had while the now-Liverpool boss was in charge at Dortmund, rather than as a player under the veteran coach.

From what Eckhard Krautzun told me, conversation was *not* from when Klopp was at Mainz but when he was at Dortmund https://t.co/8xcN9OUYYl — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) October 13, 2017

"Maybe people think I am a little bit crazy," Klopp continued, "but I am not that crazy. I never thought about something like this. He (Eckhard) was a big admirer, and is still, of Sir Alex Ferguson.

"In our first meeting he was wearing a jumper of Manchester United when he came in as a new coach. Maybe he forgot. There are a few funny stories, unfortunately a few things are not exact but still funny. I had fun when I read it but not all of it is exactly like this."