Kenny Dalglish Thought He Was Getting 'Sacked Again' When Told About Anfield Stand Renamed For Him

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish, who now serves the club at director level after being sacked as manager in 2012, has admitted he initially thought he was getting sacked 'again' when Reds owners called him in to tell him a stand at Anfield was being renamed in his honour.

Having led Liverpool in the late 1980s, Dalglish was relieved of his duties in his second managerial spell in 2012 after losing the FA Cup final. He returned to the club as a non-executive director in 2013, though, and it was announced this year that Anfield's Centenary Stand will now become the Kenny Dalglish Stand.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The renaming will be officially unveiled at a ceremony on Friday, with the newly named stand to witness its first game when the Reds host great rivals Manchester United on Saturday.

But when he first got the call to go in and see Liverpool owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner and Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon, Dalglish actually feared the worst.

"Mike Gordon was over and he asked to see me at Melwood," the Scot is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"I went up to Jurgen Klopp's office and there was a laptop there and John and Linda (his wife) were on it and there was another one with Tom Werner on it," he continued.

"John started speaking and I thought, 'What have I done now?' I thought I was getting the sack again.

"I thought I was in trouble and then he said they wanted to name the stand after myself, as well as for the football it was for the work done with the community with Marina (Dalglish's wife) and the charity and everything."