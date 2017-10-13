Reports: Manchester United, Real Madrid Set to Make Massive Bids for Harry Kane

Manchester United is reportedly planning to make Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane the club's most expensive signing ever

By 90Min
October 13, 2017

Manchester United are planning to make Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane their most expensive signing ever, according to The Sun.

The 24-year-old Englishman has been in stellar form for both club and country this season, scoring 15 goals in just 13 appearances for Spurs and the Three Lions, despite a barren spell in August.

Per reports coming out of Spain, La Liga and Champions League holders Real Madrid are readying a £170m bid for the forward. And The Sun are now reporting that United are willing to match said offer, having made the Spurs hitman their chief transfer target.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is a huge admirer of the forward, who has racked up an impressive tally of 84 goals in 120 Premier League outings for Tottenham, and has identified him as the ideal replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is expected to move on after his contract expires next year.

The two-time Golden Boot winner is likely to be named England captain by Gareth Southgate, with the manager handing him the armband during the recent international break. Kane led the side against Slovenia and Lithuania, scoring the winning goal in both encounters as England look ahead to next year's World Cup tournament.

United signed Romelu Lukaku over the summer, and the Belgian has taken to his new team like a duck to water, scoring almost at will for the Old Trafford side. And it's pretty scary just imagining him teaming up with Kane in the Red Devils' attack.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters