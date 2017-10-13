Manchester United are planning to make Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane their most expensive signing ever, according to The Sun.

The 24-year-old Englishman has been in stellar form for both club and country this season, scoring 15 goals in just 13 appearances for Spurs and the Three Lions, despite a barren spell in August.

Per reports coming out of Spain, La Liga and Champions League holders Real Madrid are readying a £170m bid for the forward. And The Sun are now reporting that United are willing to match said offer, having made the Spurs hitman their chief transfer target.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is a huge admirer of the forward, who has racked up an impressive tally of 84 goals in 120 Premier League outings for Tottenham, and has identified him as the ideal replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is expected to move on after his contract expires next year.

The two-time Golden Boot winner is likely to be named England captain by Gareth Southgate, with the manager handing him the armband during the recent international break. Kane led the side against Slovenia and Lithuania, scoring the winning goal in both encounters as England look ahead to next year's World Cup tournament.

United signed Romelu Lukaku over the summer, and the Belgian has taken to his new team like a duck to water, scoring almost at will for the Old Trafford side. And it's pretty scary just imagining him teaming up with Kane in the Red Devils' attack.