Manchester City Preparing Cut Price January Offer for Unhappy Arsenal Star Alexis Sanchez

Manchester City are plotting a cut-price £20m offer for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez in January, with the attacker now inside the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, according to Mirror Sport.

The 28-year-old has been at the centre of continuous transfer speculation regarding his future at the Gunners since the summer, when Citizens boss Pep Guardiola tried to entice the Chile international to the north west with a £60m deadline day offer at the end of August.

However, North London chiefs were not willing to allow their key man leave, even though he had no intentions of extending his stay at the club, with the worry they would not be able to replace the forward on such short notice.

Mesut Özil & Alexis Sánchez have been directly involved in 117 unique Premier League goals since 2014/15.



52.2% of Arsenal's 224 total. pic.twitter.com/OMefHJcozQ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 12, 2017

But Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is now resigned to the fact he will definitely lose Sanchez for nothing at the end of this season, unless he is able to reach an agreement with a suitor during the winter transfer window.

The report states that due to the fact the playmaker, who will miss out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia next year, will have just six months remaining on his current deal at the Emirates when the time comes around, Manchester City will only be offering a third of their initial bid last summer.

It is thought that the Citizens is the Chilean's preferred destination, with the player holding a desire to rekindle an old partnership with Guardiola - who signed the 28-year-old for Barcelona in 2011.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Another attraction for the former Barca manager is that if Sanchez was to switch North London for the Etihad Stadium in the upcoming transfer window, due to the lack of Champions League football at the Gunners this term the attacker would also be available to represent City in the competition.

The Arsenal man is yet to find any true form so far this campaign, netting just once under Wenger during seven appearances in all competitions.

However, there is little doubt that if the Citizens were able to capture Sanchez for the suggested £20m, they would be nabbing themselves an absolute steal.