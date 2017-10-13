Manchester City vs Stoke Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction & More

Manchester City host Stoke on Saturday afternoon and will be looking to continue their unbeaten run in the league after beating title holders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge 1-0 before the international break.

Stoke also won last time out with footballing veteran Peter Crouch becoming their saviour in the dying embers of their game against Southampton.

Although performances beforehand had been poor with losses to Chelsea, Newcastle and Bristol City - which resulted in the club being knocked out of the EFL Cup - Mark Hughes' men will look to earn points after drawing with the red side of Manchester earlier this season.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Classic Encounter



These two sides have battled it out in the Premier League on 18 occasions with Stoke winning on just three outings. Manchester City always seem to be the favourites in these clashed, yet Mark Hughes proved against all odds that his Stoke City side were able to defeat the Citizens on 30th August 2014.

On this day Stoke took all three points away from a star studded Manchester City. The odds were stacked against the visitors, who had not even scored at Manchester City in the Premier League and with just 28% possession this looked to be the case once again.

However, Mame Biram Diouf had other ideas - his magnificent solo run put himself through one-on-one against Joe Hart and the Senegalese international finished superbly to earn the Potters three points.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Key Battle







Leroy Sané vs Kurt Zouma



In recent weeks Leroy Sané has been on fire for Manchester City with three goals and two assists in his last three Premier League games.

Pep Guardiola's rotation philosophy may mean that Sané is not definite to start, however whether he starts or is utilised as an impact substitution, Kurt Zouma will have his work cut out.

The Chelsea loanee has been ever present for Mark Hughes this season. Positioned on the right hand side of the back three, Zouma will be up against Manchester City's pacey influences such as Sané or Sterling and therefore will have to be wary throughout the 90 minutes, otherwise Stoke could get punished.



Adam Pretty/GettyImages

Team News

Manchester City



Manchester City fans will be extremely pleased to hear that Sergio Agüero has returned to training after suffering from a broken rib in a car accident whilst taking a break in Amsterdam last month - he may be available for selection, but it's not yet confirmed.

Benjamin Mendy is unavailable after undergoing knee ligament surgery and will be sidelined for many months. But Fabian Delph may have shaken off the knock that was picked up against Chelsea that saw him withdraw from the England World Cup qualifying squad.

Vincent Kompany could return to the match day squad having been out for over a month with a calf injury, however is unlikely to be rushed in as he did not feature in either of Belgium's recent World Cup qualifiers.

Ilkay Gundogan, who has been hampered with endless injuries, could also come into contention for a start having come off the bench in the closing stages of the win over Chelsea.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Stoke City







Stoke captain Ryan Shawcross remains out of action with a back injury that has kept him on the sidelines since the end of August.

Fellow defenders Bruno Martins Indi and Geoff Cameron are also fitness doubts since their outings with Holland and USA. The latter is not set to return to Stoke until Friday from international duty, therefore remaining unlikely to play the next day.



Joe Allen had to be replaced in the first half of Wales' defeat to Republic of Ireland after a nasty collision with James McClean. The Stoke man had concussion and an assessment will be made on his availability for Saturday.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Ederson, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Delph, Fernandinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Sterling, Sané, Jesus.

Prediction







Though Stoke have a remarkably decent record versus the 'top six' of the Premier League, Manchester City's superior quality and class should sweep Mark Hughes' men aside - especially if Joe Allen and Geoff Cameron are unavailable on match day.

City sit at the top of the table and should continue to do so after game-week eight. A front three of Sané, Sterling and Jesus is too much to contain for any side and with Agüero coming back into the fold (possibly off of the bench) there should be many goals in this one.

Predicted Scoreline: Manchester City 4-0 Stoke City

