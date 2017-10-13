Michael Owen Backs Watford to Take Points Off Arsenal as Premier League Football Returns

Former Liverpool and England striker Michael Owen has made the bold prediction of Watford being able to get at least a point when Arsenal play them at Vicarage Road on Saturday's late kickoff.

After an unbeaten September, Arsenal have gotten their Premier League campaign back on track after disappointing losses to Stoke and Liverpool. However Owen tells BetVictor that their run of form will come to an end against Watford.

Arsenal's last away game was a 0-0 draw against Champions Chelsea, however the Gunners are still yet to get a win on their travels in the Premier League. Meanwhile Watford are on inspired form under boss Marco Silva, with 3 wins and 3 draws from their opening 7 games.

Owen thinks that Arsenal will be held to a single point at best at Vicarage Road, saying: "Arsenal haven’t scored on the road in their three PL games so far this term and, whilst I think they will find the back of the Watford net, I think they might have to settle for a point at Vicarage Road against a progressive Hornets’ side.

"Watford are another side with a better record away from home so far this season, but Marco Silva is a manager I have a lot of time for and I expect the hosts to get at least a point against the Gunners"





With Alexandre Lacazette becoming more accustomed to life in the Premier League, and full-back Sead Kolasinac proving to be one of the signings of the window in his free transfer from Schalke, Saturday evening's game should prove to be a tightly-contested match.