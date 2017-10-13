Pep Guardiola Hails 'Special' Benjamin Mendy & Urges Man City to Stay Focused in Title Race

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy is just as important off the field as he is on it.

The France international, currently sidelined through injury, has become renowned for his antics on social media and has settled in quickly in the Premier League, impressing with his power and defensive abilities in his five appearances for the Citizens.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Speaking to Betsafe, Guardiola said Mendy's presence in City's changing room will help boost moral after the Spanish manager experienced a "quiet" first season in English football.

"He is a guy on the pitch who is so important but especially off the pitch," Guardiola revealed.

"We were a good team last season and had good guys but we were quiet and I think he is a guy who can help us to make our lives happier.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

"I’ve told him, he can come in the locker room every day, he should be with us and he is a special guy."

City, alongside local rivals Manchester United, are one of the favourites to win the Premier League, but Guardiola urged his side not to get complacent after falling out of the title race last season.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

He added: “At this moment, it looks like it but we are in the first week of October. I think last season Chelsea were further behind than they are this season and they ended above us so we have a long time. If you believe it is already done then we won’t win so we have to wait.





"But in this moment, we have to continue what we were doing before and now our players have gone all over the place and we have to regain our form from before the international break.”





Betsafe are the official betting partner of Manchester City FC. For all betting markets and odds on Manchester City, please go to www.betsafe.com