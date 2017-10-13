Report Claims Cristiano Ronaldo Tells Friends Messi & Argentina Will Flop at the World Cup

By 90Min
October 13, 2017

After Argentina secured qualification to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, it has been reported that Cristiano Ronaldo believes the stuttering South American giants will flop at next summer's tournament.

The runners-up from the previous World Cup, Argentina, secured their passage to the next edition of the most prestigious tournament, after Lionel Messi notched a hat-trick in a 3-1 win over Ecuador.

Hector Vivas/GettyImages

That victory saw Argentina qualify in third place of the CONMEBOL qualification table with a contingent of highly-talented players taking them to the finals of the 2018 World Cup.

However, there are reports from Spain suggesting that Cristiano Ronaldo, who has an infamous rivalry with Messi, isn't convinced that 30-year-old Messi will perform to his glorious best in Russia next summer.

According to Spanish publication Diario Gol, Ronaldo allegedly said to friends over dinner: "No matter what Messi has achieved, Argentina is a mediocre team. They have no chance of winning the World Cup".

Franklin Jacome/GettyImages

However, Messi has laughed off claims that his Argentina side doesn't deserve to qualify for the World Cup, saying: "We deserve to be there after what we have gone through during qualifying.

"We did not deserve to miss out and our place at the tournament is merited.

"It was important for us that everything went well and when everybody is together in the same direction, it is a lot easier for us."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters