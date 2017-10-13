Report Claims Cristiano Ronaldo Tells Friends Messi & Argentina Will Flop at the World Cup

After Argentina secured qualification to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, it has been reported that Cristiano Ronaldo believes the stuttering South American giants will flop at next summer's tournament.

The runners-up from the previous World Cup, Argentina, secured their passage to the next edition of the most prestigious tournament, after Lionel Messi notched a hat-trick in a 3-1 win over Ecuador.

Hector Vivas/GettyImages

That victory saw Argentina qualify in third place of the CONMEBOL qualification table with a contingent of highly-talented players taking them to the finals of the 2018 World Cup.

However, there are reports from Spain suggesting that Cristiano Ronaldo, who has an infamous rivalry with Messi, isn't convinced that 30-year-old Messi will perform to his glorious best in Russia next summer.

According to Spanish publication Diario Gol, Ronaldo allegedly said to friends over dinner: "No matter what Messi has achieved, Argentina is a mediocre team. They have no chance of winning the World Cup".

Franklin Jacome/GettyImages

However, Messi has laughed off claims that his Argentina side doesn't deserve to qualify for the World Cup, saying: "We deserve to be there after what we have gone through during qualifying.

"We did not deserve to miss out and our place at the tournament is merited.

"It was important for us that everything went well and when everybody is together in the same direction, it is a lot easier for us."