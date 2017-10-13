U.S. Soccer President Sunil Gulati Will Not Resign, To Decide About Running for Re-Election

Sunil Gulati addressed the media Friday, specifically his role within U.S. Soccer going forward after the USMNT's failure to qualify for the World Cup.

By Chris Chavez
October 13, 2017

Sunil Gulati has said he will not resign as the U.S. Soccer Federation president after the U.S. men's national team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup following a 2–1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago.

Gulati has been the federation's president since 2006 and may run again for re-election in February at U.S. Soccer's annual general meeting. He ran unopposed in his three campaign for president, but multiple candidates have said they will run this time around. Under the USSF guidelines, he can serve one more term as president.

In addressing the media on Friday, Gulati claimed "full responsibility" for the U.S. team's failure to reach the World Cup, but he stopped short of resignation and did not indicate one way or another whether he would run for re-election. He said he will make that decision "in the coming weeks."

Gulati is also one of the key figures in the the United States' possible partnering with Mexico and Canada to host the 2026 World Cup. His term with the FIFA Council runs through 2021.

Gulati has previously stated that he has no interest in running for FIFA president.

