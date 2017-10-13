Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has hit out at his Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola, branding the Spaniard disrespectful following the Citizens' manager's comments before the international break.

Following the north-west side's 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last month the 46-year-old was asked his views on his side's title challengers this term.

The ex-Barcelona man praised both Manchester United and Chelsea, however insisted that Spurs were nothing but a one-man team - that one-man being Harry Kane.

“We saw again this week the Harry Kane team scores every day two or three goals,” Guardiola said following the win on London at the end of September.

However, following the international break Tottenham boss Pochettino has returned to the former Catalonia and Spain international's remarks, stating they were disrespectful towards the third-placed Lilywhites.

“It was funny when I heard him the other day because I know Pep very well”, the Argentine said during his Bournemouth pre-match press conference. When it’s exciting after an amazing victory against Chelsea, sometimes [he] can struggle to keep his position and be a gentleman.

“I take that situation as that didn’t affect me but the reality is it was very disrespectful for many people and it’s difficult to understand because he was part of the big success at Barcelona with Messi at his best, and I never said it was ‘the Messi team’.

“I always said it was Barcelona or Pep Guardiola. I think everyone deserves to be recognised as part of the success of the team. But I think many people took those words as very disrespectful for the club, and for many players that are here I think it’s a strange situation. In my case personally I didn’t take it in a bad way. It wasn’t disrespectful for myself.”

Despite the frustration it has caused, Pochettino was quick to quash any theory that Guardiola's comments would be the inspiration that will drive his side in their attempts to go one better than their runners-up spot last year.

“No, no, no. I think it's a sad comment because the players laugh about that”, he added. “If you're a manager you must show more, no? To be above this type of comment.

“That is my opinion like I respect his opinion but I think the players, more motivated or less motivated? I think it's the same. It's sad and it's not right in football. Today we want to show respect, fair play and everything.”

However, even though the comments were made nearly two weeks ago, Guardiola is still yet to apologise to Pochettino, but the Argentine is expecting some response.

“He has not called me yet. Maybe after the press conference he calls me. I am sure I will reply”, the 45-year-old concluded.

Tottenham face Bournemouth this weekend in their return to Premier League action in the hope they can finally secure three league points at Wembley Stadium, following a defeat and two disappointing draws so far.