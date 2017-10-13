VIDEO: Liverpool's James Milner Recalls Time He Was Nutmegged by 'Amazing' Lionel Messi

When rival fans think of James Milner, many can't help but have their minds cast back to the time five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi famously rounded the then-Manchester City man with an audacious nutmeg, leaving the Englishman on the floor with his pride severely damaged.

Now, two years after the Argentinian wizard showed Milner up in the last 16 of the Champions League, the Liverpool midfielder has recalled that painful moment and offered his thoughts on Messi as a footballer.

While picking his ultimate XI on LFCTV, Milner chose a front line featuring Messi, with the Reds' vice-captain recalling that famous night at the Etihad Stadium against Barcelona.

Speaking on Liverpool's official YouTube channel the midfield man said: "Messi would have to be in there, obviously the amount of goals he's scored, amazing talent,

"We played against him a few of times in the Champions League and most people probably remember the nutmeg on myself.

"But I wasn't the first and I won't be the last to have got 'megged by him, he's an unbelievable talent.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

"He's great to watch, he seems to travel quicker with the ball, than without it."

Alongside Messi, fellow Englishman Alan Shearer made the XI, with former teammate Sergio Aguero rounding off Milner's dream front line.