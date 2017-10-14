Alexis Sanchez Has Heart Set on £20m City Move Despite Strong Interest From Rivals

Alexis Sanchez is ready to snub interest from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain in favour of a reunion with former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, according to the Mirror.

The Chilean star was on the brink of a move to the Etihad over the summer, however, City's late £60m bid didn't give Arsenal enough time to convince Thomas Lemar of a move to north London, despite AS Monaco accepting a £92m transfer offer for him.

Now, with just months left before his contract expires and Alexis can walk away from Arsenal for free, it appears that City will try to convince the Gunners of allowing their 28-year-old forward to leave the club in January for a cut-price of £20m.

Mesut Ozil is another Arsenal star who can leave the club for free next summer, the Gunners showing a real lack of common sense in tying their two biggest names down to long-term contracts.

Despite the early signings of Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette last summer, fans of Arsenal were left disappointed at their transfer business. A number of players left the club, especially in defensive areas, and what was once a squad brimming with depth is now a couple of injuries away from a crisis.