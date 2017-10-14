Arsenal and Liverpool Face Fight From Italian Giants AC Milan for Real Starlet Dani Ceballos

Premier League sides Arsenal and Liverpool will go head-to-head with AC Milan when the transfer window re-opens this January for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.

According to talkSPORT, the Rossoneri lead the way in their pursuit of the Spanish playmaker, although both Arsenal and Liverpool remain interested and would be keen to obtain the signature of the Spanish U21 star.

Ceballos had quite the summer this year. Despite finishing as the runners up for Spain in the recent UEFA U21 European Championships to Germany, he shone for his nation, finishing as the Player of the Tournament and being named in the Team of the Tournament as well.

He then made the transfer to Real Madrid from Real Betis for a fee of €18m, although he has seen a lack of pitch time for Los Blancos.

2 - Dani Ceballos is the first player to score a brace in his first La Liga start for Real Madrid in the 21st century. Ole. pic.twitter.com/eIOWbtZB7l — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 25, 2017

Making only three appearances in all competitions for Zinedine Zidane's side this season, Ceballos is desparate for regular football, although getting ahead of the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Isco and Marco Asensio presents the challenge he has in front of him.

It is the opportunity of first team football that AC Milan believe can persuade Real Madrid to part ways with the 21-year-old, although they face stiff competition from Premier League duo Arsenal and Liverpool in securing the promising Spaniard.