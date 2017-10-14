Arsene Wenger Confirms That Jack Wilshere Is Not Ready to Start in the Premier League Yet

Jack Wilshere’s latest return from injury has Arsenal fans clamouring for his place in the starting 11. However, Arsene Wenger has confirmed that he isn’t fit enough to start in the league at this particular time.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, but suffered an injury setback late into the season. Now fully recovered, the Arsenal faithful want to see him starting, but Wenger is cautious to entertain the idea in fear of him suffering another injury.

Wilshere has a history of catastrophic injuries and in a year where he is trying to earn a new contract, staying healthy and having a successful season is extremely important.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Central midfield is an area where blessed with an embarrassment of riches. Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey are the usual starting midfield duo. Mohamed Elneny and Francis Coquelin are fit and ready to play while Mesut Ozil has also returned to full training after recovering from inflammation around his knee.

Arsenal’s first Europa League game provided the nostalgic feelings of Wilshere’s great talent. Granted a starting role, we were shown a display of why Wilshere is regarded as one of England’s brightest talents and despite limited game time, is in the discussion for World Cup selection.

He produced a display Wenger labelled as “outstanding” in the 4-2 victory against BATE Borisov and reminded doubters of his talent.

MAXIM MALINOVSKY/GettyImages

His performances in the League Cup and Europa League have led to calls for him to be placed back into the first team. However, Wenger, who will be all too familiar with this story, is reluctant to do so in fear of another injury.

Wilshere has a very combative playing style which often leads him to go head-on into challenges. With a history of leg injuries, it is understandable as to why Wenger is holding Wilshere back until he is 100% ready.

Wenger was sympathetic to the Englishman, stating in quotes from IBTimes: “If the competition was less ferocious, he is ready to play, I wouldn’t be scared to play him. In the Premier League, he can play soon, he is nearly back to his best.”

Wilshere: "I have a great relationship with the boss. He has put his trust in me since I was 17. Of course I want to stay." pic.twitter.com/EER3Jhjdrv — afcstuff (@afcstuff) September 29, 2017

Wilshere’s deal expires at the end of the season and he has recently claimed he wants to stay at Arsenal. He will need playing time and Wenger will no doubt slowly integrate him back into the first team. More dazzling displays of his quality are sure to follow in the future.