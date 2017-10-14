Conte Set to Bolster Attacking Options After Interest in Richard Boakye Strengthens

By 90Min
October 14, 2017

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is keen to bring Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye to Stamford Bridge to bolster his attacking options.

With Alvaro Morata currently out with a hamstring injury and with Michy Batshuayi the only other available striker, it has highlighted how short Chelsea are in the striking department as Conte looks set to add to his squad in January.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Batshuayi looks set to start for Chelsea against Crystal Palace on Saturday, however despite the fact the Belgian international has scored six goals in his last six games for both club and country, it still looks as though Conte can't trust the 24-year-old to lead the line for Chelsea.


With this in mind, Conte is now exploring the transfer market for possible signings in January, and according to the Mirror, high on his priority list is Boakye.


The pair have previously worked together when the striker had a brief spell with Juventus whilst Conte was in charge, and the striker has only improved on his game since then.

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/GettyImages

Since joining Red Star on loan in January, the Ghanaian has scored 14 goals in 13 league appearances and has impressed many clubs across Europe. Conte is now set to send a scouting team over to Belgrade to watch Boakye when Red Star take on Arsenal in the Europa League on Thursday, with the Chelsea boss looking to waste no time in bolstering his squad.

Despite the fact Chelsea have already lost two of their first seven league games this season, they currently sit fourth in the table - trailing the top two by six points. They will be hoping to make up for lost ground when they travel to face Crystal Palace who currently sit bottom of the league without scoring a goal in their first seven games.

