Ex-Arsenal and Manchester City Samir Nasri Recalls Near-Death Experience That 'Changed Him Forever'

By 90Min
October 14, 2017

Before arriving in the Premier League as Arsenal's new midfielder in 2008, Samir Nasri had a dramatic, near-death experience that inevitably affected his life. 

The 30-year-old Frenchman, who recently joined Turkish outfit Antalyaspor, has opened up about the experience, which happened during his final months at Marseille, in an interview with Canal+ (via GFFN). 

He said: "During my last year at Marseille, I was in the hospital for 12 days with meningitis, and I saw the actual side of people. I saw those who were there for me when everything was going well, when I was Marseille's little prince when I had played the season where I became an international." 

He continued: "People were behind me then, but when I was sick for 12 days, with meningitis about to die, no one was there. I noticed how things really were."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

He added: "Even after leaving Arsenal, I signed for Manchester City, I earned a lot of money, the transfer fee was floating around, I was called a mercenary. When it is me, I am a mercenary, but when it is another player, he is not."

This experience, he argues, taught him a valuable lesson: "I started to notice how things really were, so from then, I changed and decided to become who I am now - frank, unfiltered, saying it as I see it. If you like it, then great, if you do not, too bad".

As he recently started a new chapter in his career in Turkey, he declared himself happy with his choice: "I played 13 seasons at the highest level. But I also needed to cut everything off, and go elsewhere".

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters