Ex-Baggies Star Has £100k Supercar Seized​ After Racking up Multiple Driving Offences

Former West Brom and current FC Nantes winger Yassine El Ghanassy will be forced to walk to training from now on after seeing his £100k Porsche Carrera seized by French authorities after racking up his 14th driving offence.

The senior Belgian international moved to Ligue 1 in a late summer transfer that saw El Ghanassy end an 18-month spell in Belgium with KV Oostende. Now, El Ghanassy is working with Premier League title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

"Because of his lack of defence and his previous convictions, I order his car to be confiscated," a judge told the court after discovering El Ghanassy had been driving at 66mph in a 30mph zone in September last year.

El Ghanassy, signed as a replacement to the Schalke-bound Amine Harit in Nantes, had a brief spell in the Premier League during the 2012/13 season, joining West Brom on loan from Belgian giants KAA Gent.

Going on to make three appearances for the Baggies in cup competitions, El Ghanassy's only goal for the club came in the first round of the EFL Cup against Yeovil Town, scoring in between a Shane Long brace to help West Brom claim a 4-2 victory at Huish Park.