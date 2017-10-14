Ex Swansea Flop Borja Barton Hails Qualitative La Liga Over Premier League

Borja Barton has praised La Liga at the expenses of the Premier League, claiming that Spanish football is of higher quality and that he is better suited to its styles of play.

"It's very different football," he told Marca (via FourFourTwo). "It's all more intense there, back and forth, and the game is based on the long ball."

The 25-year-old Spaniard started out in Atletico Madrid's youth team and has played in his motherland until last year, when he joined Swansea City on a club-record £15.5m deal. However, he struggled to find continuity in English football, scoring just once in 20 appearances.

Llego muy ilusionado e intentaré aportar al @MalagaCF lo máximo para estar lo más arriba posible https://t.co/H8kwypqkBB #VamosMálaga #BB9️⃣ pic.twitter.com/93DNYeeFKK — Borja Bastón (@BorjaBaston) July 11, 2017

Currently at Malaga on a seasonal loan, he has praised La Liga's scarce interest in direct styles of play, arguing that the level of quality is quite different.

He said: "The physical factor (in the Premier League) is much more important than it is in Spain, where all teams know how to play the ball from the back. In LaLiga, there is more quality. It's easier for me to play here."

Despite his excitement, he still has not managed to make an impact in his Spanish side. But such tough start of the season is not worrying him:

"I made a decision I thought was the right one at the time. Obviously, it didn't go as I'd hoped, I didn't have enough opportunities. But I don't regret it because you have to be consistent with the decisions you make in life."