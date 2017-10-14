Former Chelsea Coach Tears Into Liverpool Forward Roberto Firmino's Form Ahead of Man Utd Clash

By 90Min
October 14, 2017

Former Chelsea coach Ray Wilkins has criticised the form of Liverpool ace Roberto Firmino, in the build-up to Liverpool's massive home clash against Manchester United this afternoon. 

The Brazilian star has found himself leading the forward line for Jürgen Klopp's side this season, but has only managed two goals in seven league games as the club have performed inconsistently.

Speaking ahead of the huge Premier league clash, via Alan Brazil's talkSport Breakfast show, the former England midfielder cast a critical eye over Firmino, contending that the 26-year-old needs to strive to rediscover the form that saw him dazzle last season. Wilkins contended:

"Firmino is not really putting it in this year. They seem to have a lost a little of Firmino as well. Last year he was absolutely superb, but this year he has been substituted, left on the bench."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Despite concerns over his fitness, Firmino is set to start against the Red Devils, alongside his compatriot Philippe Coutinho, who is also believed to have returned to a satisfactory level of fitness to be in contention for the match. It's a must-win game for the Reds, whose title bid will be severely dented if they allow United to increase the seven point gap between them.

With tenacious forward Sadio Mané injured, it will be up to the Brazilian duo to take the attacking threat to their opponents, with a little help from Egyptian dynamo Mohamed Salah. United are notorious for their ability to 'park the bus' on the road, and Klopp's side will need to be at their creative best to unlock Mourinho's well-drilled defence unit.


