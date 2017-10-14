Howzat: Ashes-Winning Test Bowler Steve Harmison Resigns as Joint Ashington Manager

Former England fast bowler Steven Harmison has resigned as joint-manager of ninth-tier side Ashington.

The 38-year-old was an integral part of the England team that reigned supreme in the Ashes in both 2005 and 2009 notching up 226 wickets in the 63 tests that he participated in.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Harmison had been the sole manager of the club until May, but surely must have seen the writing on the wall when former Blyth Spartans boss Tom Wade was brought in to run operations beside him.

When another individual is brought in to do the exact same job that you do, the message being delivered to you is a simple one, you aren’t doing enough.

After his resignation, Ashington released a statement claiming “The club would like to place on record its appreciation to Steve and his off-field team for their work on behalf of the club over the past few seasons."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Ashington wasn't exactly thriving under his management in the first place. He leaves the club in 12th place in Northern League Division One.