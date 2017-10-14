Jamaal Lascelles and Mo Diame to Settle Training Ground Mix Up by Taking Newcastle Squad to Lunch

By 90Min
October 14, 2017

Last week saw Newcastle United players Jamaal Lascelles and Mo Diame get into a fight during training. 

As punches were thrown at each other, Jonjo Shelvey got in between the crossfire in an attempt to make peace and as a result, and as a result carries a broken hand.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Lascelles and Diame quickly put their beef aside and apologised to the rest of the Newcastle squad, promising to treat each and everyone of them a free lunch later on, Daily Mail  understands. 

When asked about the ruckus between his players, Toon manager Rafa Benitez was relaxed about the situation and was happy that the two players decided to offer an apology to everyone in the form of a free lunch. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"They have dealt with it. After they apologised to each other and were talking, and they had the idea to give a lunch for everyone," the Spaniard said. 

"They had the initiative to give an invitation to the team. It's something that could be negative, but in the end, it's positive. They are all together. The day after they were training and they were in the same team. There wasn't a crisis."

Benitez admitted that he wasn't expecting the fight to break out and that fact that he has dealt with different teams who have been through far worse in terms of brawls.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"When you are in the middle of a game, players can react in different ways. I was surprised, because I was not expecting it. 

"Sometimes, when you see players, you keep an eye on them and move them to different teams or the same team. In this case, it was unexpected, but I have seen far worse and it happens in a lot of teams."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The 57-year-old explained that he has told both Lascelles and Diame to keep on pushing themselves the right way in training.

"I have told Jamaal that he has to keep pushing in the right way, and Mo normally trains in the right way too."

