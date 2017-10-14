Jamie Carragher Hits Out at Jurgen Klopp's Substitutions in 0-0 Draw With Manchester United

Liverpool and Manchester United 'treated' disappointed fans to a 0-0 stalemate on Saturday following a huge buildup of analysis and predictions.

United seemed content to leave Anfield with a point, with the Reds getting their fair share chances, the best coming from Emre Can, while Joel Matip also had a shot saved by David de Gea.

Jurgen Klopp eventually took off the attacking trio of Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino to bring on Dominic Solanke, Daniel Sturridge and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. And former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher reckons that the German made a mistake in leaving all of his midfielders on the pitch, when substituting one of them for an attacking player would have probably led to a win.

"Jurgen Klopp made changes but he still kept the three-man midfield the same," he said on Sky Sports (via the Echo). "Manchester United showed such a lack of ambition, it was worth taking a risk by leaving Coutinho on and bringing on another attacking player.

"Yes, you can get done on the counter but it was obvious United were here for a 0-0 and hoping to nick a goal from a set-piece or a counter-attack. I think Liverpool should have taken the risk to take (Gini) Wijnaldum or Can off.

"It's not easy as a manager but I'd have taken that chance earlier and the substitutions shouldn't have been just player for player, but more tactical.

"It would have given Liverpool an extra attacking player on the pitch - it could have cost them the game, but it could have won them the game - but the position Liverpool are in, it was a game they had to go for."