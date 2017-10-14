Leicester City Defender Danny Simpson Takes to Instagram to Show Off New £400k Lamborghini

By 90Min
October 14, 2017

Leicester City defender Danny Simpson has wowed fans on Instagram, after posing next to his brand new, £400k Lamborghini Aventador. The vehicle is a popular choice among wealthy celebrities, with the likes of Kayne West and Cristiano Ronaldo also partial to the Aventador's charms.

Proudly sitting on the bonnet of his new motor, the Foxes ace gave his fans a peek at his flashy new purchase. Simpson was given a £100k BMW i8 in 2016, as a gift from the club's chairman for playing a key role in his side's unprecedented Premier League title win.

‼️

A post shared by Danny Simpson (@danny_simpson) on

Simpson wasn't the only player to be rewarded so handsomely, with chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha splashing out on 19 new cars for his squad. Amusingly, all of the vehicles were coloured blue, meaning that a number of the players deemed it necessary to have their cars resprayed to avoid the inevitable King Power Stadium carpark confusion.

Leicester City have been in poor form so far this season, with Craig Shakespeare's side languishing in 17th place in the league after winning just one of their opening seven matches. Simpson has played every minute of the season so far, and the defence unit's collective inability to defend against the league's biggest teams has caused Shakespeare a great deal of concern.


The Foxes face West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Monday night, with Shakespeare's side in dire need of a win to boost their faltering season. Admittedly, the club have faced a number of tricky sides, and will be grateful of a more favourable run of matches before Christmas.

