Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho Relishes Fiery Crowd Atmosphere Ahead of Huge Liverpool Clash

Manchester United boss José Mourinho has declared his desire for an intense crowd atmosphere when his side travel to Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The huge clash is set to be a match-up of epic proportions, pitting the dynamic Reds against a clinical United side. The atmosphere is set to be red hot, as the home fans roar on their beloved side.

Speaking ahead of the match, via the Mirror, Mourinho laughed off suggestions that his side would be intimidated by the cauldron-like energy created by the Anfield faithful, claiming:

"This is quite funny for me. When people speak about big atmospheres, it looks like we don't like and it's a problem for us to go to a certain places.

1 - Jurgen Klopp has lost just one of his seven meetings with Jose Mourinho as opposing managers in all competitions (W3 D3 L1). Clipped. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 12, 2017

“But this is what we want. I'm surprised you speak about that in a negative way, I'm surprised when I hear former big players speak about atmospheres like something sinister. It motivates us. If we could have every match, we would have every match like this."

Mourinho's side head into the match in excellent form, having won six games out of seven so far this season. Liverpool have been rather inconsistent, and currently sit in seventh after claiming just 12 points from their opening seven matches. Continuing to illustrate his desire for a lively atmosphere in Saturday's game, Mourinho contended:

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“When Barcelona played against Las Palmas in an empty stadium, do you think the players were happy with that?





"We are speaking about Anfield in this case, like it's a big problem. It's a satisfaction, it's what we want. We go to play against a big team with a great tradition in an amazing stadium, we know the fans have a huge animosity against Manchester United historically, but this is what we want. We have this beautiful conditions, it's beautiful to play at Anfield.”



