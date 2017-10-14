Manager Craig Shakespeare Admits Leicester City Have a Big 'Opportunity' Against West Brom

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare feels his team 'could do better' heading into the Monday night's game against West Brom.

The 2015/16 Premier League champions have endured a frustrating season so far, finding themselves 17th in the league table after picking up just five points from seven games. They have not won a league game since beating Brighton at home back in August.

But Shakespeare now thinks their game at home on Monday will be a good chance to finally combine a good performance with a good result. According to Leicester Mercury, he said: "The school report will say we could do better. I don't hide behind that.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"We have had some really decent performances where we have not got the results the performances have merited.

"We have also had performances where we have probably been fortunate to come away with points at times. We have a great opportunity now at home against West Brom on Monday to not only gather three points but to put in a performance."

Leicester star Wilfred Ndidi has also backed the Foxes to start picking up points in their upcoming home games. Speaking to LCFC TV, the midfielder said: "The game against West Brom, I'm looking forward to it.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

"I feel this is the time to take our opportunity, with the fans around - the atmosphere will be brilliant. It's an opportunity for us to get as many points as we can and we'll see where we can be in the table."

Ndidi and his fellow teammate Jamie Vardy will both be available for the West Brom match after recovering from respective injury problems. Leicester will be searching for only their second league win of the season at the King Power Stadium on Monday night.