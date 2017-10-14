Manchester City Rinsed on Social Media After Benjamin Mendy Tribute Before Stoke Clash

As you might have already figured out, the guy in the photo above is not Benjamin Mendy, neither is the one in the photo below.

As Manchester City players took to the field for the pre-match warm up, ahead of their test against Stoke City, they were all wearing T-shirts with the name Mendy on the back, in an obvious show of support for their injured colleague.

It's something they've done before, having showed the same affection for Ilkay Gundogan when he suffered his long-term injury last season. But football fans on Twitter weren't having any of it - mainly because Mendy is still alive.

Below are a few reactions to City's gesture:

He isn’t dead lads — 🦈 (@ThePepEra) October 14, 2017

Really?? Nice but he's not dead — Zack (@G_Jesus_33) October 14, 2017

They can have his kit when they walk out but having everyone wear the kit is a bit overboard plus the injury wasn't as bad as gundo — Zack (@G_Jesus_33) October 14, 2017

embarrassing club pic.twitter.com/vnoFbsJmFe — Daniel (@8mdoowled) October 14, 2017

So yeah, they don't like it. Mendy's surely appreciative, though.