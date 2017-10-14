Manchester City Rinsed on Social Media After Benjamin Mendy Tribute Before Stoke Clash

By 90Min
October 14, 2017

As you might have already figured out, the guy in the photo above is not Benjamin Mendy, neither is the one in the photo below. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

As Manchester City players took to the field for the pre-match warm up, ahead of their test against Stoke City, they were all wearing T-shirts with the name Mendy on the back, in an obvious show of support for their injured colleague.

It's something they've done before, having showed the same affection for Ilkay Gundogan when he suffered his long-term injury last season. But football fans on Twitter weren't having any of it - mainly because Mendy is still alive.

Below are a few reactions to City's gesture:

So yeah, they don't like it. Mendy's surely appreciative, though.

