PHOTO: 14's the Number for Adrien Silva as He Finally Begins Training With Leicester Teammates

By 90Min
October 14, 2017

Adrien Silva is still unable to play for his new Leicester City side, but he's finally started training with the Foxes, who were 14 seconds too late in their attempts to register the midfielder following a transfer from Sporting CP on deadline day.

The former Premier League champions were dealt a double blow on the day, losing Danny Drinkwater to Chelsea while failing to replace him with Silva in time.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

They did reach out to FIFA for an International Transfer Certificate, but their pleas fell on deaf ears; and the player won't be able to feature for them until January.


He has started training with the side, though. And either by pure happenstance or Leicester's attempt to be funny (successfully), the Portuguese ace has been handed the number 14 at the club.

Silva spent 10 years at Sporting before deciding to move to Leicester this summer, but things haven't worked out the way he planned.

January, though, is just around the corner. And Leicester fans will be quite interested in seeing what their new man is made of.

