PHOTO: Man Utd Supporters Take to Social Media Amid Claims About Paul Pogba in Official Team Photo

The official squad photo has become an annual tradition for teams, with Manchester United no exception to the rule.

2017/18 Official Manchester United Team Photo. 🏆🏆🔴⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/bGuhPwndpY — Manchester United (@ManUnitedWorld) October 13, 2017

Despite the publication of their squad photo for the 2017/18 season, fans were quick to query the appearance (or lack of) from one of their star players, with Manchester United fans putting their thinking caps .

Image by Jeff Masterson

Pogba looks photoshopped — The Special One (@JoseMourihno2) October 13, 2017

That whole photo looks dropped onto the background for me. And don’t even get me started on Pogba. — Ken McGinty (@Ken_Bear81) October 13, 2017

Midfield maverick Paul Pogba appears to be photoshopped in the squad photo, although fans were quick to suggest that this is due to his hamstring injury and would've been receiving treatment when the photo took place.

Pogba's absence will continue as he recovers from his injury sustained against Basel in his side's 3-0 victory in their opening Champions League fixture, with the Frenchman set to miss the huge clash against Liverpool this lunchtime.