Republic of Ireland's Robbie Brady Escapes Punishment Over Alleged Headbutt on Ashley Williams

Burnley and Republic of Ireland winger Robbie Brady will face no further action from FIFA following an off-the-ball incident with Everton and Wales centre-back Ashley Williams.

Reported on WalesOnline, Brady will now be free for selection as Martin O'Neill's side begin preparations for their looming FIFA World Cup Qualifying Play-Off, with the draw taking place on October 17th.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

The incident took place in the Republic of Ireland's 1-0 victory over Wales in Cardiff on Monday, as Wales crashed out of qualifying, with the Republic of Ireland taking second spot in the group.

Following a coming-together with Ashley Williams, there appeared to be altercation between the pair, although FIFA have now confirmed that Brady has no case to answer.

This is the headbutt that Robbie Brady is being investigated for. #COYBIG #twitterclarets



🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/yDHWoJDk1c — Joe Redmond (@JoeTomRed) October 10, 2017

Brady has been a key man for both club and country this season, as Burnley currently sit in 6th position in the Premier League, whilst now having the opportunity to fire his country to the World Cup Finals in Russia next summer, hoping to make their first appearance at a World Cup since 2002 appearance in Korea and Japan.