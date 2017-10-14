Republic of Ireland's Robbie Brady Escapes Punishment Over Alleged Headbutt on Ashley Williams

By 90Min
October 14, 2017

Burnley and Republic of Ireland winger Robbie Brady will face no further action from FIFA following an off-the-ball incident with Everton and Wales centre-back Ashley Williams. 

Reported on WalesOnline, Brady will now be free for selection as Martin O'Neill's side begin preparations for their looming FIFA World Cup Qualifying Play-Off, with the draw taking place on October 17th.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

The incident took place in the Republic of Ireland's 1-0 victory over Wales in Cardiff on Monday, as Wales crashed out of qualifying, with the Republic of Ireland taking second spot in the group. 

Following a coming-together with Ashley Williams, there appeared to be altercation between the pair, although FIFA have now confirmed that Brady has no case to answer. 

Brady has been a key man for both club and country this season, as Burnley currently sit in 6th position in the Premier League, whilst now having the opportunity to fire his country to the World Cup Finals in Russia next summer, hoping to make their first appearance at a World Cup since 2002 appearance in Korea and Japan.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters