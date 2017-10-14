Spurs Legend Believes They Must Match Harry Kane's Ambition to Win Trophies or Face Losing Him

Tottenham Hotspur legend Glenn Hoddle has insisted that they must begin matching his ambitions to win silverware or could be forced into selling him to a team that does.

The Premier League Player of the Month for September has started the season in scintillating form with 11 goals in nine games for his club, forcing the debate of whether he is good enough to lead the line for one of Europe's elite sides.

PETRAS MALUKAS/GettyImages

In an interview with Talksport, Hoddle said: "You can't tell me there is a better striker than Harry at the moment!

"There is no one in better form than Harry Kane and the kid is such a good lad. I have met, I've worked with him. He just wants to learn. He is no problem to the manager.

"He has got absolutely everything. Left foot goals, right foot goals, inside the box. Why wouldn't you pay him top dollar?"

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Pundits continue to doubt whether he will maintain his consistency from last season, yet Kane continues to chase Alan Shearer's 260 Premier League goal record by scoring 35 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions.

The question of Tottenham's reportedly low wage bill could be quashed if Dele Alli signs a reported new £160k-a-week contract, but if anyone deserves to be the club's highest earner it's Kane.

Nominee for the 2017 Ballon d'Or France Football (list of 30) : Harry Kane #ballondor pic.twitter.com/LV3pR0in91 — France Football (@francefootball) October 9, 2017

Hoddle believes if they are to match the Ballon d'Or nominee's ambitions, then they must be prepared to pay the big bucks: "It can only go on for a few more years of 'oh, I love Tottenham, this is my club.'

"In the end his agent and himself and are going to go 'hold on, you have to match my ambition and desire to win things'. If they want to go on and win the Premier League and Champions League, they have got to keep the best players."



