Under Fire Everton Boss Gets Backing From Chairman After Rare Training Ground Visit

By 90Min
October 14, 2017

Ronald Koeman has received backing from the Everton hierarchy after Farhad Moshiri, the club chairman, paid a special visit to the Finch Farm training complex to assure the Dutchman over his future at Goodison Park, according to the Daily Mail.


Some Everton supporters have been calling for Koeman's head after seeing their side slip to within two points of the relegation zone in the Premier League, claiming just two wins so far this season.

"I am not surprised they put my name in because they did the same some years ago," Koeman said. "I am not surprised but I am Everton manager. That's the most important [thing] and nothing else.


"It's not realistic now because we have other business to do with Everton. We need to win, and we need to change our situation in the table. That starts this Sunday. That's the priority for me for the long-term."

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Everton will be given the opportunity to leapfrog newly promoted Brighton, with whom they're level on points with, on Sunday with a trip to the south coast proving vital ahead of the next two weeks for the Toffees.


Everton host Olympique Lyonnais, who claimed a 3-2 victory over Monaco on Friday, in the Europa League and although Lyon are without Alexandre Lacazette leading the line, the French striker will get his opportunity at Goodison Park three days later when Arsenal travel to Merseyside.


Everton then face the long trip to west London where they'll be tasked with facing the reigning Premier League champions, Chelsea, in late October.

