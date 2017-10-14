Under Pressure Jurgen Klopp Confirms He Will Quit if Liverpool 'Cannot Be Successful'

By 90Min
October 14, 2017

Jürgen Klopp has claimed that the moment he believes Liverpool cannot be successful he will quit his role as the Reds manager, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The former Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund coach is a fan favourite for his touchline antics, however, a run of bad results have left Liverpool off the pace in the Premier League and the club look set for another season without a Premier League title fight.

"In the moment when I think we cannot be successful, and there is only consolation, I go," Klopp told reporters. "Why should I be here as some kind of caretaker until the world creates a manager who can be more successful? That makes no sense. Of course, I am really convinced.

"Other managers have different ways to do it, other clubs have different ways to do it. We have our way.

"We were fourth [last season]. Not perfect, but okay. Could we have caught Chelsea? No. But we were not too far from City or Tottenham and now we want to make the next step.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

"I don’t think I am the perfect manager, I only think I am the perfect fit for this club. And I feel already much more responsible than maybe I should," Klopp added. 

"I still have the same fire, the same passion. I know people don’t want to wait. We cannot change this. If you don’t want to wait, don’t wait.

"But I don’t even think about saying: ‘That’s it.’ I really think we are on the right way."

