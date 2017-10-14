VIDEO: Insane Cristiano Ronaldo Skill Ruins Youngster and Leaves Teammates Stunned

October 14, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo has borderline ended the early career of 20-year-old striker Borja Mayoral after producing a world-class piece of skill to nutmeg the young striker.

Whilst in the middle of a Rondo - a football training technique used to improve first time passing whilst under pressure - Mayoral found himself getting nutmegged by Ronaldo and for half of the players taking part, it was a head in hands moment as the whole drill came to a stop.

The young striker, who is known for his cool nature in front of goal with the Real Madrid Castilla team, spent last season on loan at Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg. 

Mayoral scored just two goals throughout his time in Germany last season, finding his name on the scoresheet in home defeats to Hertha Berlin and Werder Bremen.

Although the Spaniard is yet to see his name go up in lights at the Santiago Bernabéu this season, Mayoral was able to open the scoring when Real Madrid secured a 3-1 victory over Real Sociedad at the Anoeta Stadium, the 20-year-old sending a right-footed effort past former Manchester City goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli after 19 minutes.

