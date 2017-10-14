West Ham Could Be Ready to Sell Young Star in January Following Slaven Bilic Criticism

West Ham seems ready to offload their young starlet Reece Oxford in January after Bilic sent some criticism the way of the young Englishman.





Oxford has been nominated for the prestigious Golden Boy award, but Bilic was quick to shut down any potential ego boosting brag. It is believed that Bilic told Oxford not to think that he is on par with young Frenchman Kylian Mbappe after he too was nominated for the award.

Tom Dulat/GettyImages

18-year-old Oxford is currently on a season-long loan at German side Borussia Monchengladbach, but the remarks by Bilic will surely have him thinking about his long-term future at West Ham.

He burst onto the scene as a 17-year-old starter when West Ham travelled to the Emirates. He had an outstanding game shadowing Mesut Ozil and West Ham went on to win the game 2-0.

Manchester United made an attempt to sign the young star, but he elected to stay at West Ham and sign a new five-year deal. He was then signed on loan by Monchengladbach to aid his development of his position and better his understanding of the game.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Oxford is still held in high regard by many clubs and any qualms between him and West Ham will be duly noted. The top clubs will be looking for more friction between the two parties as they hope to secure his signature in the future.