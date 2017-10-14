Zinedine Zidane Admits 'White Heart' Would Stop Him Ever Taking Barcelona Job

By 90Min
October 14, 2017

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has admitted that his long-term attachment to Los Blancos means that he is unlikely to ever consider a move to manage Barcelona. 

Asked ahead of his 100th game in charge of the reigning Spanish and European champions whether he would some day consider coaching their Clasico rivals, Zidane hailed his 'white heart' and dismissed the suggestions out of hand. 

"I've got my white heart and I'm not going to change," he said. "Many have asked me to be in another place and it's not for me, I'm here. I'm only thinking about what I'm doing at the moment and, with respect, nothing else."

Speaking about the milestone he will hit on Saturday at the Bernabeu against Getafe, he said: "I think the biggest thing I've learned is that you must take advantage of things and you must do that by working hard every single day you are here.


"The most beautiful moment for me so far here has been winning La Liga. You fight for that every day, it is a tremendously difficult thing to do and winning it is the ultimate feeling."

He also refused to be drawn into speculating on Saturday night's big game in La Liga, with Barcelona travelling to the Wanda Metropolitano to face Atletico in the season's first meeting of two of the league's big three clubs. 


Zidane, whose Real side sit seven points behind leaders Barcelona, said: "I'm focused on beating Getafe, and whatever happens [between Atletico and Barca], happens. I'm not after any result in particular; we're just concentrating on closing the gap."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters