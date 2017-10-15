Arsenal Fans Went Into Meltdown After Julian Draxler Posted Gunners Shirt on Instagram

Arsenal fans went into meltdown after long-time target and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Julian Draxler added yet more fuel to the speculation fire via social media by uploading a picture of a Gunners shirt to his Instagram story on Friday night.

The 24-year-old is seemingly out of favour at the Parc des Princes under Unai Emery following the arrival of big-money summer splurges Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar has been directly involved in 11 Ligue 1 goals already for PSG this season.



It is thought that the Germany international is keen to find himself first-team football over the coming months in order to guarantee his spot in Joachim Low's 2018 World Cup squad.





There had been speculation surrounding Draxler's future again in recent times, with a possible January switch to North London heavily linked.

It is thought that wantaway star Alexis Sanchez could be part of that winter deal, with the Chile international refusing to commit to the Emirates stadium any further than his initial deal he signed in the summer of 2014.

With Gunners boss Arsene Wenger resigned to losing the former Barcelona man for nothing at the conclusion of this season, the Frenchman is now keen to thrash out a deal in the upcoming transfer window in order to recoup some of the £38m spent three years ago.





There has been little to hide of the 67-year-old manager's interest in Draxler in the past, and talk about the two finally combining is surfacing again.

This, in the eyes of the Arsenal fans, was only enhanced on Friday, as the former Schalke winger uploaded a photo of Sead Kolasinac's Arsenal matchday shirt to his official Instagram page.





The two know each other from the time both spent at the Veltins-Arena, however it did not stop the Gunners faithful assuming on Twitter that the image meant more than what met the eye.

