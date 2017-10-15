Arsenal Legend Martin Keown Blasts Mesut Ozil & Claims He has No Future at the Club Beyond January

By 90Min
October 15, 2017

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has publicly accosted Mesut Ozil after his poor performance against Watford on Saturday afternoon, proclaiming: “There’s only one outcome here. When it comes to January surely Mesut Ozil will be gone."

As reported by Goal, Keown held nothing back in regard to the German, whose contract at Arsenal runs out next summer and is still yet to decide his future.

The ex gunner spoke freely when addressing the German's attitude on Saturday for BT Sport, calling in to question his commitment, as well as his composure in front of goal.

Ozil's performance was thrust into the limelight after he missed a clear-cut chance to win the game for Arsenal, just before the Hornets hauled themselves back into the game they would eventually go on to win in the dying seconds.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Keown, famous for his no nonsense approach on the pitch, was dismayed with the playmaker's effort, citing that: "The top players are ruthless and they don’t play for fun. I don’t know if he’s got that ruthlessness in his makeup.

"That ball has got to be in the back of the net. That should be game over, Arsenal have won the game.

“People might think I’m gunning for him, but you’ve got to be clinical in those situations. Is he really bothered? He’s just missed a chance to win a game for Arsenal.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

“He’s a great talent, there is no doubt, but where is his head right now? Does he want to play for Arsenal?"

While the pundit is clearly set on the German leaving the North London club, he maintained his desire for Alexis Sanchez to stay till the end of the season, attributing his quality as Arsenal's best hope of getting back into the Champions League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters