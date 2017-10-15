Arsenal Legend Martin Keown Blasts Mesut Ozil & Claims He has No Future at the Club Beyond January

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has publicly accosted Mesut Ozil after his poor performance against Watford on Saturday afternoon, proclaiming: “There’s only one outcome here. When it comes to January surely Mesut Ozil will be gone."

As reported by Goal, Keown held nothing back in regard to the German, whose contract at Arsenal runs out next summer and is still yet to decide his future.

The ex gunner spoke freely when addressing the German's attitude on Saturday for BT Sport, calling in to question his commitment, as well as his composure in front of goal.



Ozil's performance was thrust into the limelight after he missed a clear-cut chance to win the game for Arsenal, just before the Hornets hauled themselves back into the game they would eventually go on to win in the dying seconds.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Keown, famous for his no nonsense approach on the pitch, was dismayed with the playmaker's effort, citing that: "The top players are ruthless and they don’t play for fun. I don’t know if he’s got that ruthlessness in his makeup.

"That ball has got to be in the back of the net. That should be game over, Arsenal have won the game.

“People might think I’m gunning for him, but you’ve got to be clinical in those situations. Is he really bothered? He’s just missed a chance to win a game for Arsenal.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

“He’s a great talent, there is no doubt, but where is his head right now? Does he want to play for Arsenal?"

While the pundit is clearly set on the German leaving the North London club, he maintained his desire for Alexis Sanchez to stay till the end of the season, attributing his quality as Arsenal's best hope of getting back into the Champions League.

