Bayern Suffer Huge Blow Ahead of Celtic Champions League Clash With Key Midfielder Ruled Out

By 90Min
October 15, 2017

Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez is set to miss the Bavarians' key Champions League clash with Glasgow Celtic on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena after picking up an injury during his side's 5-0 demolition of Freiburg on Saturday. 

The 29-year-old was forced from the field of play with 20 minutes to go during the weekend win after suffering from a shoulder issue. 

The Spain international, who has started in both of the Bundesliga outfit's European fixtures so far this term, in which they have amassed three points, will not be able to feature in their potentially defining Group B fixture after new boss Jupp Heynckes stated he would not recover in time. 

"Javi will miss the game against Celtic", the 72-year-old is quoted to have said in the Scottish Sun

"It is a concern. He’s a tough boy and never usually asks to come off."

However, even though Martinez has already been ruled out from the Allianz Arena tie, the former Atletico Bilbao man gave an injury update of his own following Bayern's win. 

The Spaniard stated it would only take 'days' for him to return to action, via his official Twitter page, something that will please the Bavarian faithful due to the midfielder's history on the sidelines. 

The 29-year-old's shoulder issue is the 17th different problem he has suffered since joining the Bundesliga giants in 2012 - with him already missing two games earlier this term due to muscle fibre issues. 

Martinez has already missed 103 games of first-team football during his five-year spell with the club, with Wednesday's encounter taking that at least one further. 

However, the ball-winner, when fit, is able to prove his qualities, particularly in ball retention - finishing last season with a monumental 91% pass accuracy success over an average distance of 18m.  

