Everton Midfielder Tom Davies Praises Influence of 'Unbelievable' Wayne Rooney

Everton midfielder Tom Davies has hailed the influence of teammate Wayne Rooney, who returned to his boyhood club from Manchester United in the summer.

The 31-year-old, once a teenager making his name at Goodison Park, is now very much a senior member of the squad and acts as something of a mentor for the club's youngsters.

Davies is one of them. The 19-year-old made his breakthrough last season and has continued to impress. And he has revealed that Rooney regularly offers him advice and encouragement.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

“Wayne has been great,” Davies told Everton's official website ahead of Sunday's trip to Brighton. "It was kind of weird when he came back but then it felt quite natural that he was here.

“It is quite strange, really, but just having him around every day is so good for the team – and for me because I can pick up little bits from him.

“Just seeing him there was quite surreal. But then once you got used to being around him it felt normal.

“He does (give me advice), especially when I’ve come off the pitch and I’m a bit unsure about my performance. He’ll have a chat with me about what’s happened and the game and stuff... it’s good for my development.”

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“If you look at Wayne’s career, it’s unbelievable really,” Davies added. “He grew up supporting the club and when you look at all the stuff he has won, that is something I would love to do.

“And to do it for Everton would be unbelievable. That’s something I would definitely like to do in my career.

“The old training ground was two minutes in the car or a 10-minute walk from my house. I’ve lived in West Derby all my life and I can obviously remember Wayne. I was still young then but I remember his goal against Arsenal and stuff like that.”