FIFA Obsessed Bayern Munich Midfielder James Rodriguez Joins eSports Team Ares

By 90Min
October 15, 2017

Bayern Munich midfielder James Rodriguez has joined eSports team Ares as an ambassador.

The project offers the best players of EA Sports FIFA from all backgrounds an opportunity to show off their skills on a global stage.

James joins the likes of Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur) and Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) as part of the team.

Gamers can now register for the James Rodriguez Welcome Tournament to mark his involvement.

A round of qualifiers will take place on October 14, before the final in Paris where cash and prizes will be up for grabs.

James signed a two-year loan deal with Bayern during the summer, but according to Spanish publication Diaro Gol, he is struggling to settle at his new club.

Alexandra Beier/GettyImages

The Colombia international is reportedly finding it difficult to communicate with teammates and not enjoying the colder weather in Germany.

And he is reportedly hopeful of a return to Real Madrid despite having only completed two months of his Bayern deal.

James is also believed to have been unsettled by the departure of coach Carlo Ancelotti, who played a major part in his arrival at the club and was dismissed following defeat against Paris Saint-Germain last month.

But Colombia coach Jose Pekerman, who led James and his teammates to World Cup qualification last week, has urged the 26-year-old to remain "calm".

Guillermo Legaria/GettyImages

"I'm not surprised by Ancelotti's departure, one could see Bayern had some problems during the beginning of this season," Pekerman said, quoted by Goal. "You could feel they weren't comfortable at work.

"We spoke about it also with James. I asked him to be calm, because he was going to a great club, no matter the fact that the coach that was with him in Real Madrid and took him there… he was there thanks to his condition, to his capacities, because Bayern Munich, beyond the coach, saw a player that could bring a lot to the team.

"[I asked him] not to be conditioned by a situation because he had to do what the club expected. I think this won't change a thing on his attitude, on his level, and he's 100 per cent ready to make a great match tomorrow."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters