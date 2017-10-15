FIFA Obsessed Bayern Munich Midfielder James Rodriguez Joins eSports Team Ares

Bayern Munich midfielder James Rodriguez has joined eSports team Ares as an ambassador.

The project offers the best players of EA Sports FIFA from all backgrounds an opportunity to show off their skills on a global stage.

James joins the likes of Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur) and Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) as part of the team.

Gamers can now register for the James Rodriguez Welcome Tournament to mark his involvement.

A round of qualifiers will take place on October 14, before the final in Paris where cash and prizes will be up for grabs.

James signed a two-year loan deal with Bayern during the summer, but according to Spanish publication Diaro Gol, he is struggling to settle at his new club.

Alexandra Beier/GettyImages

The Colombia international is reportedly finding it difficult to communicate with teammates and not enjoying the colder weather in Germany.

And he is reportedly hopeful of a return to Real Madrid despite having only completed two months of his Bayern deal.

James is also believed to have been unsettled by the departure of coach Carlo Ancelotti, who played a major part in his arrival at the club and was dismissed following defeat against Paris Saint-Germain last month.

But Colombia coach Jose Pekerman, who led James and his teammates to World Cup qualification last week, has urged the 26-year-old to remain "calm".

Guillermo Legaria/GettyImages

"I'm not surprised by Ancelotti's departure, one could see Bayern had some problems during the beginning of this season," Pekerman said, quoted by Goal. "You could feel they weren't comfortable at work.

"We spoke about it also with James. I asked him to be calm, because he was going to a great club, no matter the fact that the coach that was with him in Real Madrid and took him there… he was there thanks to his condition, to his capacities, because Bayern Munich, beyond the coach, saw a player that could bring a lot to the team.

"[I asked him] not to be conditioned by a situation because he had to do what the club expected. I think this won't change a thing on his attitude, on his level, and he's 100 per cent ready to make a great match tomorrow."