Former England Boss Sam Allardyce Rules Himself Out of the Running for Vacant Scotland Job

Former England manager Sam Allardyce has ruled himself out of the running for the vacant Scotland job, claiming he’s enjoying life out of football for the time being.

Allardyce was in charge of England for just one game before his resignation- a 1-0 victory over Slovakia.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Following Scotland’s failure to qualify for the World Cup last week, Gordon Strachan soon stepped down as manager after almost four years of running the national side since his appointment in January 2013.

Reported by the BBC, Allardyce revealed: “It’s very tempting, but not at this moment in time. My parents and sister were all born in Scotland, I have heritage from there. I’m enjoying not being involved at the front end of football at the moment. David Moyes would probably be my choice for the Scotland job.”

Moyes is the current bookmakers favourite to take the reins as Scotland boss, and this Friday he said that he was open to talks with Scotland officials regarding the role.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Moyes, out of a job since stepping down as Sunderland manager following their relegation from the Premier League last season, told BBC Radio 5 live:

"There's been no approach from Scotland, but I work closely with the SFA. Just two weeks ago I was working with their coaches, so they know where I am if they want to speak to me.

“I don't think anyone ever turns down their national team but it's got to be at the right time as well. My first choice would be to go back to club management but if Scotland want to talk I'd be happy to speak to them to see what they have to say."

Scots should have stuck with Strachan - Lambert https://t.co/uq2IawqExT — BBC Sportsound (@BBCSportsound) October 15, 2017

Scottish FA performance director and former Cardiff boss Malky Mackay has been assigned as caretaker manager while they look for someone to fill the vacant manager’s role.