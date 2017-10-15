Former England Boss Sam Allardyce Rules Himself Out of the Running for Vacant Scotland Job

By 90Min
October 15, 2017

Former England manager Sam Allardyce has ruled himself out of the running for the vacant Scotland job, claiming he’s enjoying life out of football for the time being.

Allardyce was in charge of England for just one game before his resignation- a 1-0 victory over Slovakia.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Following Scotland’s failure to qualify for the World Cup last week, Gordon Strachan soon stepped down as manager after almost four years of running the national side since his appointment in January 2013.

Reported by the BBC, Allardyce revealed: “It’s very tempting, but not at this moment in time. My parents and sister were all born in Scotland, I have heritage from there. I’m enjoying not being involved at the front end of football at the moment. David Moyes would probably be my choice for the Scotland job.”

Moyes is the current bookmakers favourite to take the reins as Scotland boss, and this Friday he said that he was open to talks with Scotland officials regarding the role.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Moyes, out of a job since stepping down as Sunderland manager following their relegation from the Premier League last season, told BBC Radio 5 live: 

"There's been no approach from Scotland, but I work closely with the SFA. Just two weeks ago I was working with their coaches, so they know where I am if they want to speak to me.

“I don't think anyone ever turns down their national team but it's got to be at the right time as well. My first choice would be to go back to club management but if Scotland want to talk I'd be happy to speak to them to see what they have to say."

Scottish FA performance director and former Cardiff boss Malky Mackay has been assigned as caretaker manager while they look for someone to fill the vacant manager’s role. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters