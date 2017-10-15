Former Liverpool Playmaker Claims Jurgen Klopp Must Strengthen His Squad in January

By 90Min
October 15, 2017

Liverpool’s deficiency in defence have been a thorn that has pricked them many times this season and now former Anfield favourite Jamie Redknapp has once again sounded the alarm bells that they need to strengthen come January, and he hasn’t excluded the need to strengthen other areas in the squad.

Liverpool tried repeatedly to sign Southampton defender, Virgil van Dijk in the summer, and despite the defender forcing a move by handing in his transfer request, St. Mary's is where he stays, for now.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Liverpool boss, Jürgen Klopp did bring in four new faces; Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Dominic Solanke and has also agreed a deal to bring RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita next season.

Although, according Redknapp this is not enough for the former Liverpool player. Redknapp told Sky Sports (via The Sport Review), “He [Jurgen Klopp] certainly needs to improve the defence.

“But he knows that and went after Virgil van Dijk in the summer. They also need a good holding midfielder and an out-and-out goal-scorer.”

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

An out-and-out goalscorer would have been of great use to Klopp as his side failed to unlock Manchester United’s ardent defence on Saturday.

Liverpool however, will have to make do, as they resume their Champions League campaign. Klopp’s side embark on their trip to Maribor, hoping to return with their first win in this year’s competition. 

When January comes, Klopp will need to strengthen, if he has serious beliefs that his side can brush shoulders with the two Manchester clubs for the title.

