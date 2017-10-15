Franck Ribery Hopeful of Lightning Quick Comeback for Bayern Despite Knee Ligament Damage

By 90Min
October 15, 2017

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery is hopeful of returning to action as early as before the winter break, despite suffering knee ligament damage.

The Frenchman tore the lateral collateral ligaments in his left knee against Hertha Berlin on October 2nd, and there were fears that he could have been out for a period of around three months.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

But according to the player, things aren't as bad as they first seemed, and the 24-year-old is eyeing a return before the turn of the New Year.

Speaking after Bayern's victory over Freiburg, as reported by BILD, he said: "I just have to wait. I will be fit for the [winter break] preseason 100 per cent, I have to be with the team in Qatar. Maybe I can already play again before the winter break."

That winter break rolls around on December 13th and lasts until January 16th, and Ribery will be aiming to play a part against Stuttgart before the month-long hiatus. Action then resumes for the Bavarians against Bayer Leverkusen for which Ribery should then be fully fit for.

Bayern have set about hunting down Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga with their 5-0 win over Freiburg in Jupp Heynckes' first match as interim manager.

Dortmund's lead is down to just two points now after RB Leipzig handed them their first league defeat of the season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters