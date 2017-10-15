Inter Smash Italian Gate Receipt Record by £1m Ahead of Sunday's Milan Derby

By 90Min
October 15, 2017

Inter Milan have announced that the gate receipts for their clash with bitter city rivals AC Milan on Sunday evening is at a cool €4.8m (£4.2m), a new record in Italian football. 

The two sides, who have both seen a vast increase in investment over the past 12 months, face each other for the first time this season in what is expected to be an intense affair. 

The fixture of the two former European giants will be played in front a bumper crowd, with every single seat inside the 80,018-seater San Siro Stadium expected to be filled.

In less than 18 months, the Milan duo have forked out over £400m between them on transfer fees alone, leaving little wonder as to why there is such a buzz surrounding the fixture. 

The interest surrounding the clash had, however, waned in recent years, with both sides floating in the uncharted territory of upper-mid table, whilst new Italian powers such as Atalanta and Sassuolo were forged. 

However, following the substantial investment in both clubs in the hope of rekindling their once great stature in European football, the interest in the match-up has flocked back - with Inter announcing they have broken the Italian record for gate receipts ahead of the derby. 

The Black and Blues have received a whopping €4.8m (£4.2m) from ticket sales alone ahead of the highly anticipated Serie A fixture, smashing the former record of €3.7m (£3.2m) they set when taking on Juventus in October 2015. 

However, despite the seemingly huge figure recouped from just match day tickets alone, the cost still only averages out at less than €60 per ticket. 

Also, putting that in perspective with the Premier League, Arsenal, on average, are estimated to bring in the same €4.8m figure from every home game, with only La Liga giants Real Madrid the only side across the continent receiving more with €4.9m. 

