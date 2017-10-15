Julian Speroni Admits He 'Missed Playing' After Return to Crystal Palace Side Against Chelsea

By 90Min
October 15, 2017

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Julian Speroni has admitted that he was "missing playing" after his return to action in Saturday's 2-1 win over Chelsea.

The 38-year-old made his first Premier League appearance of the season, filling in for the injured Wayne Hennessey.

And he has expressed his hope of featuring more regularly in Roy Hodgson's side as the campaign progresses.

"I have been missing playing and especially taking part in games here at Selhurst with such a great atmosphere," Speroni told Palace's official website. "I prepare every day in training to be ready to play and be available for the next game and hopefully I will get the chance to play the next game but I will wait and see.

"It was just an amazing day and what a performance from everyone, it was a great team performance and all did our jobs so well to get such a good result in the end.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"It is so important that you play as team and pull together to get the result, it is about hard work."

The victory was Palace's first of the season, inspired by the return of Wilfried Zaha, who scored the winning goal. And Speroni has labelled the former Manchester United winger "world class" after his impact against the Champions.

"I have seen him play and progress since he was in the academy to what he is today and now he is world class," Speroni said. "He would make the difference to any team and having seen him grow into the player he is today is tremendous."

