Liverpool Continue to Monitor Dutch Teenage Defending Sensation Following Successful Anfield Trial

Liverpool are continuing to monitor Dutch defender Perr Schuurs after impressing the Anfield chiefs during a trial earlier this year, according to the Daily Mail.

The 17-year-old currently plies his trade with Holland second-tier side Fortuna Sittard, where he has captained the club this campaign.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was left impressed with the young centre-back following a training stint at Melwood earlier this season, and has continued to monitor his progress since.

The German manager sent his talent spotters to check up on Schuurs again last week during his duo of clean-sheet winning outings for the Netherlands Under-19 set up against Hungary and Slovenia.

It is thought, however, that the north west club will face tough competition in order to secure the highly-thought-of defender.

Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City have all also reportedly shown interest in the 6ft 3in centre-half after a number of fine all-round performances.

It is reported by Dutch media outlet Voetbalzone that the teenager had the chance to join both Ajax or PSV during the summer, however the youngster opted to stay with his current side Fortuna Sittard under the end of the year.

There is suggestion in the report, however, that the centre-back may well re-evaluate that decision this winter, opening the door for a potential move in January.

Schuurs has been urged by his advisors to stay in his home nation to develop his talents before moving abroad, bu the lure of former European giants Liverpool could well be too much for the up-and-coming talent to ignore.